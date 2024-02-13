Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb 13

click to enlarge Photo credit: Emily Butler

Gov’t Mule

From the heavy side of the jam band world of yesteryear comes one of the few groups in that genre whose work made it into rotation in my truck when I was in my 20s.is a powerhouse led by ace guitarist Warren Haynes, a man with the deft country-gentleman picking of an Allman Brother and the heavy low end riffage of Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. This group is masterful, and will be doing its thing at theatThere’s a wide range of ticket options, so keep an eye out for where you fit in: $30-$60 general admission, $10-$30 for Cal Poly Humboldt students.