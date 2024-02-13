A+E

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb 13

Posted By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Gov’t Mule - PHOTO CREDIT: EMILY BUTLER
  • Photo credit: Emily Butler
  • Gov’t Mule
From the heavy side of the jam band world of yesteryear comes one of the few groups in that genre whose work made it into rotation in my truck when I was in my 20s. Gov’t Mule is a powerhouse led by ace guitarist Warren Haynes, a man with the deft country-gentleman picking of an Allman Brother and the heavy low end riffage of Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. This group is masterful, and will be doing its thing at the Van Duzer Theatre at 8 p.m. There’s a wide range of ticket options, so keep an eye out for where you fit in: $30-$60 general admission, $10-$30 for Cal Poly Humboldt students.
Speaking of Gov’t Mule, Van Duzer Theatre

