Monday, February 12, 2024
Comedy Tonight: Monday, Feb. 12
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Comedian Evan Vest
is holed up at Savage Henry Comedy Club
for one of his curated movie screenings. This evening’s fare happens to be one of the worst films ever made, a movie so baffling and terrible that an entire cult industry has cropped up over the last two decades since its release. I am of course talking about director Tommy Wiseau’s The Room
, a true classic buttressed as much by the sheer oddness of Wiseau’s presence as it is by the bizarreness of the flick. He lives in this movie, his presence is everywhere and no, this is not meant as a compliment. The show starts at 9 p.m.
and there is no cover.
Tags: Evan Vest, Savage Henry Comedy Club, The Room, Image