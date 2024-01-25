Thursday, January 25, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Jan. 25
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Last week had some burnt offerings for the festival crowd of feel-goods out there and this week starts no differently. Papadosio
is a quintet that recently hails from Asheville, North Carolina, which in my recollection was always a little hippie bubble in the mid-east South. The sound is very jammy, with organic bubbles of jazzy prog to balance out the electronic elements. Opening duo Desert Dwellers
is a longtime locally popular DJ production act from the near southwest whose style mixes the sounds of nature with an electro reverberation … kind of like camping in the age of Bluetooth speakers. To hear these crickets purr over a digital sandscape, come over to the Arcata Theatre Lounge
at 8 p.m. ($30 advance, $80 VIP).
