Music Tonight: Thursday, Jan. 25

Last week had some burnt offerings for the festival crowd of feel-goods out there and this week starts no differently.is a quintet that recently hails from Asheville, North Carolina, which in my recollection was always a little hippie bubble in the mid-east South. The sound is very jammy, with organic bubbles of jazzy prog to balance out the electronic elements. Opening duois a longtime locally popular DJ production act from the near southwest whose style mixes the sounds of nature with an electro reverberation … kind of like camping in the age of Bluetooth speakers. To hear these crickets purr over a digital sandscape, come over to theat 8 p.m. ($30 advance, $80 VIP).