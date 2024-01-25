A+E

2024 NCJ Pet Photo Contest

It's time to show off your little darlings again!

Posted on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 4:20 PM

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS! Go to petphotos.northcoastjournal.com and submit you photos from Thursday, Feb. 1, through Monday, Feb. 12. (You probably don't need it, but here's last year's entries for inspiration.)

SUBMISSIONS ARE FREE THIS YEAR! Is your pet snuggly or naughty? High maintenance or just high on life? Enter as many photos in as many categories as you like.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES! After the submissions close, cast your vote for your favorite critters from Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Monday, Feb. 19. Vote once per day, per category.

WINNERS will be announced in the Feb. 22,2024 edition of the North Coast Journal in print and online. The top five entries in each category will be published in the print edition, and all entries will be published online.

Don't forget to thank our fabulous sponsors, Fin-n-Feather Pet Shop and McCrea Nissan  for helping to make this happen.

