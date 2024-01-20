Saturday, January 20, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 20
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jan 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Tonight belongs to hip hop, at least over at Humbrews
, anyway. From 6 to 9 p.m.
, there will be an all-ages cypher hosted by Chill Will
and DJ Burnt Reynolds
. Then, after an hour-long reset, the 21-and-over crowd takes over, where for $10 you can enjoy performances by ATG, RA HMPT
and Area Sound
, all watched over by the machines of loving grace provided by the aforementioned hosts of the earlier gig. This one looks promising and might go some distance toward making up for last week’s postponed Talib Kweli gig, which had to be rescheduled due to our county’s excessive outdoor hydration.
