Thursday, January 18, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, Jan. 18

Posted By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Here’s a couple of shows with no cover if you are looking for some entertainment that won’t drain your resources for the coming weekend. At 7 p.m. at the Logger Bar, Bayou Swamis member and scene stalwart Jeff Landen brings the oomph and va-voom to a songbook of tunes — original and otherwise — that he will roll out on vox and guitar. Expect folk, country and Americana, et al.
An hour later, jazz is in the subterranean air, as the Tristan Norton Quartet takes the stage in the warm, chthonian lodge of the Basement. Having not yet enjoyed the music of this particular group, I am working off word -of-mouth notations from my cadre of whispering listeners. In other words, what kind of jazz? I don’t yet know, how about we find out?
