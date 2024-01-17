Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Speaking of the Miniplex
, new weekly free queer dance event Big Mood
will be rolling out tonight at 8 p.m.
, with sonic bounce provided by the venerable DJ Pandemonium Jones
. If you are looking for an older institution, the Harlem Globetrotters
are in town at the same hour for a showcase face off against their eternal rivals, the Washington Generals
. Do the fellas from uptown still play Brother Bones’ version of “Sweet Georgia Brown,” their theme song since ‘52? Head up to Lumberjack Arena
to find out. Tickets range from $36 to bench seats prices at $252.