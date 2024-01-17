A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Posted By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Speaking of the Miniplex, new weekly free queer dance event Big Mood will be rolling out tonight at 8 p.m., with sonic bounce provided by the venerable DJ Pandemonium Jones. If you are looking for an older institution, the Harlem Globetrotters are in town at the same hour for a showcase face off against their eternal rivals, the Washington Generals. Do the fellas from uptown still play Brother Bones’ version of “Sweet Georgia Brown,” their theme song since ‘52? Head up to Lumberjack Arena to find out. Tickets range from $36 to bench seats prices at $252.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 2
Trouble on the Mountain

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation