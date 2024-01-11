Thursday, January 11, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Jan. 11
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Siren’s Song Tavern
is hosting an extreme metal show tonight at 8 p.m.
San Francisco’s death grind gore band Cartilage
with local smashers Sarcophilus Satanicus, Bloodspire
and Heathenistic
. At least that’s what I have gleaned from the cave bear-etched claw scribble of the band’s logos on the flyer. Door cover is a sliding scale $5-$10, go get some.
