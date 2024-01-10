A+E

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Posted By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Fay Wray’s character Ann Darrow sure did catch a lot of shit for being “the beauty who killed the beast” in 1933’s massive monkey movie King Kong, and in my view it wasn’t her fault at all for the big guy’s demise, but rather the bozos who stole him from his home on Skull Island to make a few bucks on Broadway. These aren’t spoilers, by the way, because spoilers have a shelf life and if you don’t know the basic plot of one of the most famous flicks from early last century, that’s on you. However, if you wish to sharpen up your giant ape acumen, tonight’s the night. Head over to the Arcata Theatre Lounge by the 7:15 p.m. showtime, and dish over $5 — $9 if you want a poster — and settle in for one of the most-referenced and repeated films of all time. In my view the best reproduction is from The Simpson’s third installment of the “Treehouse of Horror” series of Halloween episodes, from the final golden age of network television.
