Music Tonight: Sunday, Jan. 7

is hosting a very special gig tonight at an early start time ofis a supergroup composed of Ben Chasny from Six Organs of Admittance and Comets on Fire, guitarist and avant folk composer Sir Richard Bishop, and New York City-based free jazz drummer and master improviser Chris Corsano. This will be the band’s first performance in eight years. The opener is a newish local project whose as-yet unreleased recordings from the Old Steeple in November of 2022 I have had the great pleasure of listening to in their variousmixing stages.is the name, and the names of the players are recognizable to anyone who regularly reads this column. Anthony Taibi (previously of White Manna), and Nicholas Talvola will be handling synth duties while sax player Russ Thallheimer and drummer Gabriel Lubowe will provide more improvisational dark matter to soundtrack pieces for visual works by the fantastic Czech artist Jan Svankmajer. There is also talk of an as-yet unnamed DJ being in the lineup. This show is going to be special and I’m not just saying that because I will be helping out with some of the live sound engineering. The $15 cover is a fairprice for a night of psyche excellence.