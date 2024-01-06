Saturday, January 6, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 6
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Humbrews
is hosting a 50th birthday bash for musician Rob Amerman
at 9 p.m.
tonight. The lineup features local heavies Former Chimps, War Möth
and The Big Mahoff
. Rob himself will be playing fuzzed-out instrumentals on guitar in a dynamic duo featuring the drummer Crash Landing
. If this is of interest to you, consider stopping by with $10 in hand and a mind set to party rocking.
