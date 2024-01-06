A+E

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 6

Posted By on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Humbrews is hosting a 50th birthday bash for musician Rob Amerman at 9 p.m. tonight. The lineup features local heavies Former Chimps, War Möth and The Big Mahoff. Rob himself will be playing fuzzed-out instrumentals on guitar in a dynamic duo featuring the drummer Crash Landing. If this is of interest to you, consider stopping by with $10 in hand and a mind set to  party rocking.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

