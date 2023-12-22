A+E

Friday, December 22, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Dec. 22

Posted By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Big 8 is playing the Basement tonight at 9 p.m. What is Big 8, you ask? Why it’s a New Orleans/Southern soul, blues and vintage country band helmed by a crew of the following local allstars: Jeff Landen, Paul DeMark, Robert Franklin and Justin Brown. No cover charge, so plenty of pocket money to spare for the servers of drinks and tunes.
