Friday, December 22, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Dec. 22
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Big 8
is playing the Basement
tonight at 9 p.m.
What is Big 8, you ask? Why it’s a New Orleans/Southern soul, blues and vintage country band helmed by a crew of the following local allstars: Jeff Landen, Paul DeMark, Robert Franklin and Justin Brown. No cover charge, so plenty of pocket money to spare for the servers of drinks and tunes.
