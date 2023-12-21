A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Dec. 21

Posted By on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Daniel Nickerson’s interactive musical sculpture Furniture Ensemble is featured at the Sanctuary’s anniversary party at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. - PHOTO BY MILES MATTISON, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Miles Mattison, courtesy of the artists
  • Daniel Nickerson’s interactive musical sculpture Furniture Ensemble is featured at the Sanctuary’s anniversary party at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Thursday, Winter Solstice
Time, “the school in which we learn … the fire in which we burn” — according to the poet Delmore Schwartz — has brought us more place markers to roast astride the Yule log. Not only is today the beginning of our calendar recognition of winter, but it’s also an evening of celebration at the Sanctuary, where Starry Night is the theme, and the unique venue and art house’s 10th anniversary is the cause. Music will be provided by Daniel Nickerson’s interactive musical sculpture the Furniture Ensemble, and food ranging from vegan to omnivore fare will be provided by Rachael Patton, Aida Kastell, Erica Davie and Blackberry Bramble. There will be lots of activities, including a winter lighting ceremony and a gift exchange (if you wish to participate), as well as the general pleasure of enjoying the distinct ambience of the place. The fun begins at 6 p.m., and the pricing is sliding scale, and structured as follows: $25-$40 for entrance, food, a party favor and a champagne toast; $50-$60 includes all of the above, along with, according to the website, “a special surprise gift.” Sounds good to me.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 21, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 51
‘Things Have to Change’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation