Music Tonight: Thursday, Dec. 21

click to enlarge Photo by Miles Mattison, courtesy of the artists

Daniel Nickerson’s interactive musical sculpture Furniture Ensemble is featured at the Sanctuary’s anniversary party at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Thursday, Winter SolsticeTime, “the school in which we learn … the fire in which we burn” — according to the poet Delmore Schwartz — has brought us more place markers to roast astride the Yule log. Not only is today the beginning of our calendar recognition of winter, but it’s also an evening of celebration at, where Starry Night is the theme, and the unique venue and art house’sis the cause. Music will be provided by Daniel Nickerson’s interactive musical sculpture the, and food ranging from vegan to omnivore fare will be provided by Rachael Patton, Aida Kastell, Erica Davie and Blackberry Bramble. There will be lots of activities, including a winter lighting ceremony and a gift exchange (if you wish to participate), as well as the general pleasure of enjoying the distinct ambience of the place. The fun begins at, and the pricing is sliding scale, and structured as follows: $25-$40 for entrance, food, a party favor and a champagne toast; $50-$60 includes all of the above, along with, according to the website, “a special surprise gift.” Sounds good to me.