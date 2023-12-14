Thursday, December 14, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, Dec. 14
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Sanctuary
continues its Cozy Classicals series of a meal and live music combo this evening. Tonight’s tunes will be provided by flutist Jill Petricca
, along with her quintet of fellow air benders named Wind Energy
. The times and cost differ depending on your preferred experience, so here’s the rundown: At 6 p.m.
in the dining room, there will be a soup and salad dinner for those who want the whole experience. If it’s just the concert you’re interested in, then 7 p.m.
is your start time, but try to get settled a little earlier. The sliding scale pricing runs from $20-$50, with tickets available on the Sanctuary's website. Bon appétit.
Tags: The Sanctuary, Cozy Classicals, Jill Petricca, Wind Energy, Image