A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Dec. 14

Posted By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Sanctuary continues its Cozy Classicals series of a meal and live music combo this evening. Tonight’s tunes will be provided by flutist Jill Petricca, along with her quintet of fellow air benders named Wind Energy. The times and cost differ depending on your preferred experience, so here’s the rundown: At 6 p.m. in the dining room, there will be a soup and salad dinner for those who want the whole experience. If it’s just the concert you’re interested in, then 7 p.m. is your start time, but try to get settled a little earlier. The sliding scale pricing runs from $20-$50, with tickets available on the Sanctuary's website. Bon appétit.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 14, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 50
The Outlier

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation