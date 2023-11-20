A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, November 20, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Nov. 20

Posted By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Speaking of jams, Seabury Gould is hosting his popular Irish Jam at the Logger Bar at 7 p.m. Although the man comes prepared with material and heartfelt instrumental and vocal pieces, there’s always room for someone to pick up their tool of choice and join the fray. Entrance costs nothing, so be sure to bring good spirits and bonhomie to make a proper payment to the scene.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 46
Inside Bayview Heights

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation