Monday, November 20, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Nov. 20
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Speaking of jams, Seabury Gould
is hosting his popular Irish Jam
at the Logger Bar
at 7 p.m.
Although the man comes prepared with material and heartfelt instrumental and vocal pieces, there’s always room for someone to pick up their tool of choice and join the fray. Entrance costs nothing, so be sure to bring good spirits and bonhomie to make a proper payment to the scene.
