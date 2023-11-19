A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Music / Theater

Music Tonight: Sunday, Nov. 19

Posted By on Sun, Nov 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Another interesting pairing, this time doable as a double bill, as the first performance is a matinee. I am talking about the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts-staged production of the musical The Music Man Jr. The diminutive suffix refers to the youthful cast involved in this iteration of the beloved Broadway hit show. The start time for this last show in the run is 2 p.m. and tickets range from $19-$28, with a special $15 pricing for students. Four hours later at Blondies, you can enjoy, and possibly participate in, its legendary Jazz Jam. Always interesting, always free. Why not?
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 46
Inside Bayview Heights

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation