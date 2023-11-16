Music Tonight: Thursday, Nov. 16

Some things, like university names, come and go, while others seem resistant to the forces of change. One of those things in the latter category is the university circus community, formerly HSU, now Cal Poly Humboldt. Theperformanceis an addition to a long tradition, so if you’d like to be a part of that continuum, roll through atsharp and drop $10 ($8 for students) into the bucket. If memory serves, it’s a fun time.