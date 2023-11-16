Thursday, November 16, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, Nov. 16
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Some things, like university names, come and go, while others seem resistant to the forces of change. One of those things in the latter category is the university circus community, formerly HSU, now Cal Poly Humboldt. The Humboldt Circus Gist Hall
performance Circus? You Hardly Know Us!
is an addition to a long tradition, so if you’d like to be a part of that continuum, roll through at 7:27 p.m.
sharp and drop $10 ($8 for students) into the bucket. If memory serves, it’s a fun time.
