Thursday, November 16, 2023

Community / Fun

Eureka Holiday Open Houses Usher in the Season

Posted By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Santa at Discovery Shop at a past Henderson Center Holiday Open House. - PHOTO BY KALI COZYRIS
  • Photo by Kali Cozyris
  • Santa at Discovery Shop at a past Henderson Center Holiday Open House.
Unwrap the magic of the season as Eureka’s downtown, Old Town and Henderson Center areas transform into festive wonderlands, encouraging small business shopping at their respective holiday open houses. First up, it’s the Henderson Center Holiday Open House, taking place Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Henderson Center (free). Bring the kids for photos with Santa at the Discovery Shop, or to meet the Grinch at Redwood Capital Bank. Businesses will be open late with goodies and more. On Friday, Nov. 17, stroll the streets of Historic Old Town and lively Downtown Eureka from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Eureka Main Street Holiday Open House (free). This jolly event offers music, treats, in-store specials, a prize drawing and more.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

