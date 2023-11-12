A+E

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, Nov. 12

Posted By on Sun, Nov 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Baltimore’s Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is a funk-centered jam band whose musical palette is defined by the genre-skipping qualities of the group’s chosen jam genre. If that sounds reductive and circular, then howdy, and welcome to the world of jam music, a playful and self-referential place that tends to treat live music as a moveable feast. And why not? Someone should be having fun these days. You can be one of those merry pranksters if you roll up to the Van Duzer Theatre at 7 p.m. and fork over $40 — or no money at all if you’re a Cal Poly Humboldt student with an I.D. Dogs in a Pile opens, so it’s a carnival of animals tonight.
Tags: , , , ,

