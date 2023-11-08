A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Cinema

Movie Tonight: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Posted By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Gotta hand it to the Arcata Theatre Lounge, which has managed to stump the band this week by doing the unthinkable and putting on a cult horror film from the ’80s that I haven’t seen, nor heard of. Kudos, this is usually a Jeopardy category with which I have the same comfort as a daily commute. The flick is called Chopping Mall and from what I’ve gathered from the trailer, it’s an anti-capitalist parable that pits teens against the killer robotic security forces in the galleria of a shopping mall, in the liminal spaces of the after-shopping hours. If you're curious, it’s the same drill as before. Doors at 6 p.m., $5 to get in, $9 to leave with a poster.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Arcata Theatre Lounge, Chopping Mall

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation