Movie Tonight: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Gotta hand it to the, which has managed to stump the band this week by doing the unthinkable and putting on a cult horror film from the ’80s that I haven’t seen, nor heard of. Kudos, this is usually a Jeopardy category with which I have the same comfort as a daily commute. The flick is calledand from what I’ve gathered from the trailer, it’s an anti-capitalist parable that pits teens against the killer robotic security forces in the galleria of a shopping mall, in the liminal spaces of the after-shopping hours. If you're curious, it’s the same drill as before. Doors at, $5 to get in, $9 to leave with a poster.