Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Posted By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra is actually a trio, composed of a bassist, drummer and the titular composer and bandleader’s weapon of choice: the steelpan, an instrument that has always tickled my ears favorably when applied to jazz fusion music, as Mr. Scales and company very skillfully pull off. The music is playful, open and at times brilliant, without ever seeming to be overwrought, which is generally the mark of a casual master. No slouches in this crew. This midweek show looks like a real treat and $15 for the spacious wooden warmth of Humbrews sounds good to me. 8 p.m.
About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

