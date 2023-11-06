A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 6, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Nov. 6

Posted By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM

I don’t mind boosting another Metal Monday night at Savage Henry Comedy Club because the lineups are good at balancing local talent with touring acts, I’m happy to support anything resembling a local metal scene and this regular gig is dependable, and Mondays are a tough field to carve out anything lasting on, and I respect perseverance. So lend an eye, please, as I lay out the details again: The local bands are all top notch, with sludge coming by way of Psyop Victim, death metal provided by Echoes of Ruination and punk splendor provided by Brain Dead Rejects. Tonight’s touring act is Seattle’s death/grind group Rat King, a trio with two brothers who sound like a promising venture based on my brief audio scan of their decade-long discography. As usual, this all-ages gig goes down at 7 p.m., with a $5-$10 sliding scale door price and an I.D. required to drink.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation