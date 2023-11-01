Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Movies Tonight: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 4:03 AM
Considering the paucity of gigs today, and the fact that I have pushed a lot of movie nights lately–Jurassic Park
at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
at 6 p.m.
, $5-$9 if you’re still into the big screen–I’m going to suggest a night off for reflection, prayer, or whatever you like to help bring us towards the outer track of Autumn brought on by the coming time change on Sunday. It’s been a long year that’s showing no sign of letting up.
