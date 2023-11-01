A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Music

Movies Tonight: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Posted By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 4:03 AM

Considering the paucity of gigs today, and the fact that I have pushed a lot of movie nights lately–Jurassic Park at the Arcata Theatre Lounge at 6 p.m., $5-$9 if you’re still into the big screen–I’m going to suggest a night off for reflection, prayer, or whatever you like to help bring us towards the outer track of Autumn brought on by the coming time change on Sunday. It’s been a long year that’s showing no sign of letting up.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Jurassic Park, Arcata Theatre Lounge

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 43
Sharing their Stories

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation