Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Here it is, the spookiest of (American) holidays on perhaps the most underwhelming day of the week. That’s OK, you can still have some fun. There are a lot of haunted events going around, so rather than do a round up, I’d rather promote a show that I hinted at last week. Outlaw country-tonk band Barn Fire will be bringing down the house at the Logger Bar for a free Halloween party show that starts at a work-week friendly 9 p.m.
