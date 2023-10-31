Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 31
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Here it is, the spookiest of (American) holidays on perhaps the most underwhelming day of the week. That’s OK, you can still have some fun. There are a lot of haunted events going around, so rather than do a round up, I’d rather promote a show that I hinted at last week. Outlaw country-tonk band Barn Fire
will be bringing down the house at the Logger Bar
for a free Halloween party show that starts at a work-week friendly 9 p.m.
