Monday, October 30, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 31
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM
This is the last Metal Monday
of the month at Savage Henry Comedy Club
, and it’s looking to be a heavy one. Texas math and grindcore band The Sound That Ends Creation
fills the touring band slot, and local support comes in the form of Grug!, Satanicus Sarcophilus
, and Racket
, which balances nicely across the punk to grindcore spectrum. As always, the gig is an all ages one, so bring an I.D. to drink something fermented, and get there around 7 p.m.
with $5 to $10 in hand, personal budget depending.
Tags: Savage Henry Comedy Club, The Sound That Ends Creation, Grug!, Satanicus Sarcophilus, Racket, Image