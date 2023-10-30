A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 30, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 31

Posted By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM

This is the last Metal Monday of the month at Savage Henry Comedy Club, and it’s looking to be a heavy one. Texas math and grindcore band The Sound That Ends Creation fills the touring band slot, and local support comes in the form of Grug!, Satanicus Sarcophilus, and Racket, which balances nicely across the punk to grindcore spectrum. As always, the gig is an all ages one, so bring an I.D. to drink something fermented, and get there around 7 p.m. with $5 to $10 in hand, personal budget depending.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 43
Sharing their Stories

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation