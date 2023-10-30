Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 31

This is the lastof the month at, and it’s looking to be a heavy one. Texas math and grindcore bandfills the touring band slot, and local support comes in the form of, and, which balances nicely across the punk to grindcore spectrum. As always, the gig is an all ages one, so bring an I.D. to drink something fermented, and get there aroundwith $5 to $10 in hand, personal budget depending.