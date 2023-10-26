Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 26

click to enlarge
- submitted
- Turtle Goodwater
Longtime readers might remember my review of The Handshakers’ debut record a few years ago, where I was smitten by the group’s excellent mix of acoustic country and folk songwriting married to superb and tasteful playing (“The Handshakers Find Their Place,” March 21, 2019). Those of you who enjoyed that project will want to listen up, as the majority of those musicians have formed a brand new group, built around an Americana sound with a nod towards the music of New Orleans. The New Pelicans
will be performing its debut concert at Wrangletown Cider
, with doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.
, and a $10 admission. Barn Fire’s Turtle Goodwater
will join this cast of local all-stars, so this is going to be a special night.