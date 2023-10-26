A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 26

Posted By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Turtle Goodwater - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Turtle Goodwater
Longtime readers might remember my review of The Handshakers’ debut record a few years ago, where I was smitten by the group’s excellent mix of acoustic country and folk songwriting married to superb and tasteful playing (“The Handshakers Find Their Place,” March 21, 2019). Those of you who enjoyed that project will want to listen up, as the majority of those musicians have formed a brand new group, built around an Americana sound with a nod towards the music of New Orleans. The New Pelicans will be performing its debut concert at Wrangletown Cider, with doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., and a $10 admission. Barn Fire’s Turtle Goodwater will join this cast of local all-stars, so this is going to be a special night.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 43
Sharing their Stories

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation