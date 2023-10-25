A+E

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Cinema

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Posted By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM

When you hear of an Ennio Morricone score accompanying a wide-brimmed hat wearing, Scotch whisky-guzzling anti-hero, you probably don’t immediately think of the frozen north and a cosmic horror beyond reckoning. That’s OK because I sure do. John Carpenter's 1982 masterpiece The Thing is possibly the greatest practical-effects sci-fi horror flick ever made. If you don’t yet know, come over to the Arcata Theatre Lounge after 6 p.m. and before 7:30 p.m., drop down $5 (or $9 if you want to leave with a poster) and see what I mean. This one gets under your skin.
