Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Dance / Frivolity / Fun / Outdoors / Sports

Photos: A Flotilla of Witches on the Bay

Posted By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM

A large coven of witches appeared under the Samoa Bridge on Saturday for the fourth annual Witches Paddle organized by Jody Himango and Patty Costanzo. The Dancing Magickal Witches of Humboldt County offered their lively performance first, before more than 40 witches entered the water on their stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and an inflatable raft.
click to enlarge On Saturday, Oct. 21, Christine Fiorentino and fellow Witches Paddle participants left the Samoa Bridge boat ramp and headed west on Humboldt Bay into a stiff wind. - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • On Saturday, Oct. 21, Christine Fiorentino and fellow Witches Paddle participants left the Samoa Bridge boat ramp and headed west on Humboldt Bay into a stiff wind.

The flotilla of paddling witches headed west against a stiff breeze past the Bonnie Gool dock, the Adorni Center and the Woodley Island Marina before their wind-assisted return to the Samoa Bridge boat ramp.

Himango, who lives on the Samoa Peninsula, was pleased with the number of paddlers this year. Four years ago, her local-event poster for the nation-wide Paddle event invited participants to "Take to the streets and the water. Let's demonstrate our strength and solidarity in a fun, beautiful way." Mission accomplished again in 2023, based on the turnout and the smiles on the participants’ faces. See the slideshow below for highlights of the day.

By Mark Larson
