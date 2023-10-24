Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 24
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM
Speaking of Savage Henry Comedy Club
, tonight’s show at 9 p.m.
, hosted by the venerable Chris Durant
, is an exercise in self-incriminating storytelling. The Deposition
is all about comedians and other creatives telling true and (potentially) troubling tales from their own portfolio of (mis)adventures. The spectating audience serves as the public arbiter of opinion, as is often the case in life. Try it out for $5.
Tags: Savage Henry Comedy Club, The Deposition, Chris Durant, Image