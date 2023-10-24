A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Posted By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM

Speaking of Savage Henry Comedy Club, tonight’s show at 9 p.m., hosted by the venerable Chris Durant, is an exercise in self-incriminating storytelling. The Deposition is all about comedians and other creatives telling true and (potentially) troubling tales from their own portfolio of (mis)adventures. The spectating audience serves as the public arbiter of opinion, as is often the case in life. Try it out for $5.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 43
Sharing their Stories

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation