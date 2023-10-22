Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 22

Shutups
are a stony and explosive pop rock band on the Kill Rock Stars label. Last year’s album I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit is a certified banger. Tonight the group comes to the Outer Space
to share the space with locals Makeshift Kink
(whose record, Ambulance Eternal I reviewed earlier this year) and Lxs Perdidxs
, whose members are in- house talent at this cozy venue. The all-ages, sober show begins at 7 p.m.
, there is a $5-$20 sliding scale, although “no one turned away from lack of funds,” aka NOTAFLOF, is the policy here.
- Courtesy of the artists
