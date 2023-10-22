A+E

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 22

Shutups are a stony and explosive pop rock band on the Kill Rock Stars label. Last year’s album I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit is a certified banger. Tonight the group comes to the Outer Space to share the space with locals Makeshift Kink (whose record, Ambulance Eternal I reviewed earlier this year) and Lxs Perdidxs, whose members are in- house talent at this cozy venue. The all-ages, sober show begins at 7 p.m., there is a $5-$20 sliding scale, although “no one turned away from lack of funds,” aka NOTAFLOF, is the policy here.
Makeshift Kink plays the Outer Space on Sunday, Oct 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Courtesy of the artists
  • Makeshift Kink plays the Outer Space on Sunday, Oct 22 at 7 p.m.
