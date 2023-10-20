Friday, October 20, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 20
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Tengger
is a traveling family band with roots in Japan and South Korea. The name comes from the Mongolian language, meaning “unlimited expanse of sky.” Which fits the droning and gorgeous sound castles built by this family of three, including the young son Raai. The group will be making a roost at the Miniplex
tonight, where Ramble Records labelmate Die Geister Beschwören
will join solo sonic sculptor New Saturday Mourning Light Through a Window
(aka, Chini, aka Clamato Slim). This is a must-hear for anyone interested in drone, ambient and spiritual universe music. At 8 p.m.
($15, $10 advance).
