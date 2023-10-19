The Monsters are Here

Halloween aficionados, pace yourselves. This year, Griffin Loch's Scream-A-Torium takes things to a whole new level of frightful and delightful as it claws out of last year’s confines to take over the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, turning it into a festival-filled Scaregrounds. The spine-tingling fun, which includes three haunted mazes, live music, roaming haunters, food trucks, pumpkin patch and a VIP Haunted Tiki Room Lounge, opens this Friday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and continues Oct. 21, 26, 27, 28 and 31. Tickets run $20 children, $30 adults, $50 VIP, and the experience is recommended for ages 12 and up. Fear not, little creatures of the night, there’s a family friendly Scream-A-Torium Sunday Spooktacular happening just for you on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds ($10 adults. $5 children). This child-proofed version of the Scaregrounds is suitable for young children and the jittery.