Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Cinema

Movies Tonight: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Posted By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Movie night! Two features but you have to pick one because the 7:30 p.m. showtimes clash. The Arcata Theatre Lounge is playing Killer Klowns from Outer Space, which is a certified kult klassic. Get there a bit earlier if you want to snag a seat, and 6 p.m. is a good time to settle in for the pre-show and raffle. Just $5 gets you inside, but $9 gets the same and you leave with a poster. Over at the Miniplex, there’s a remix of the classic dystopian anime Akira with a new, live spun soundtrack courtesy of DJ Pandemonium Jones. This one should be interesting, although I can’t imagine how to re-track this film. I was so obsessed with the original soundtrack that it was the house music for my truck for nearly a year. I trust in our DJ, though. He’s good.
