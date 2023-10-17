Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Oh boy, this one’s a delight to announce. To his many fans gained over his decades of rap innovation, he needs no introduction, but for everyone else, listen up.is in town tonight atat the. With his incredible discography filled with plenty of guest spots and aliases — my personal favorite alter-ego is Dr. Octagon, and everyone should hear the Dr. Octagonecologyst record at least once — Kool Keith has built his eternal throne in the pantheon of hip hop innovators. This midweek show is going for a steal, too. It’s $20 at the door, $15 if you buy in advance. Even if you’re just curious, that’s a bargain for a legend.