Sunday, October 15, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 15
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Oct 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Hanneke Cassel
-
submitted
-
Hanneke Cassel Band
has returned to our area with her band. What does this mean for the listening public? Well, quite a lot if you have an interest in hearing the Cape Breton fiddle-style of Gaelic folk reels mixed with the soulful Americana of traditional string sounds found everywhere from the Canadian Maritimes to the Cajun Prairies of Louisiana. The Boston-based Cassel is a master on the fiddle, and extremely well-versed in the deep roots of her preferred style. This is an excellent show for an autumn evening and a treat for us all at 7 p.m.
at the Arcata Playhouse
($18).
Tags: Hanneke Cassel, Arcata Playhouse, Gaelic folk, Breton fiddle, Image