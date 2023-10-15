A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 15

Posted By on Sun, Oct 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Hanneke Cassel Band - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Hanneke Cassel Band
Hanneke Cassel has returned to our area with her band. What does this mean for the listening public? Well, quite a lot if you have an interest in hearing the Cape Breton fiddle-style of Gaelic folk reels mixed with the soulful Americana of traditional string sounds found everywhere from the Canadian Maritimes to the Cajun Prairies of Louisiana. The Boston-based Cassel is a master on the fiddle, and extremely well-versed in the deep roots of her preferred style. This is an excellent show for an autumn evening and a treat for us all at 7 p.m. at the Arcata Playhouse ($18).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 41
‘In the Interest of Justice’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation