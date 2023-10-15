Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 15

click to enlarge submitted

Hanneke Cassel Band

has returned to our area with her band. What does this mean for the listening public? Well, quite a lot if you have an interest in hearing the Cape Breton fiddle-style of Gaelic folk reels mixed with the soulful Americana of traditional string sounds found everywhere from the Canadian Maritimes to the Cajun Prairies of Louisiana. The Boston-based Cassel is a master on the fiddle, and extremely well-versed in the deep roots of her preferred style. This is an excellent show for an autumn evening and a treat for us all atat the($18).