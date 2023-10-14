Saturday, October 14, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 14
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Oct 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM
As we ramp up to a weekday Halloween — a Tuesday, no less — we must remember that the entire month of October is open spooky season, and the weekends are our quarry. Tonight is no exception, with local odd pop outfit Cemetery Boys
throwing a costume-friendly party at the Miniplex
at 9 p.m.
Advance tickets are going for $5, double that if you pay at the door, which is still a bargain price for a decent Monster Mash.
