Saturday, October 14, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 14

Posted By on Sat, Oct 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

As we ramp up to a weekday Halloween — a Tuesday, no less — we must remember that the entire month of October is open spooky season, and the weekends are our quarry. Tonight is no exception, with local odd pop outfit Cemetery Boys throwing a costume-friendly party at the Miniplex at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are going for $5, double that if you pay at the door, which is still a bargain price for a decent Monster Mash.
