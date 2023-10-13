Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 13

It’s Halloween Jr., and the last Friday the 13th of this year, in the void shadow of a new moon, no less. There are so many shows happening tonight, so I’m going to snag a few and give you the most basic info because, like the Allman Brothers song goes, I “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More.” At 8 p.m.
the Arcata Playhouse
is the rendezvous to see bluegrass pioneer Laurie Lewis
and her band The Right Hands
($18, $16 for Playhouse members). An hour later brings you three more show options: Reggae masters Kabaka Pyramid
at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
($30, $25 advance). Wild and caustic comedian Eddie Pepitone
at Savage Henry Comedy Club
($20). And finally, the Miniplex
is hosting a Los Angeles synth goth expo, with headlining group RIKI
presenting tourmates Dream_Mega
, with local DJ Satanica
spinning in the main bar room all night ($15). Got it? Good.
RIKI plays the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.