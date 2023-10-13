A+E

Friday, October 13, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 13

Posted By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

It’s Halloween Jr., and the last Friday the 13th of this year, in the void shadow of a new moon, no less. There are so many shows happening tonight, so I’m going to snag a few and give you the most basic info because, like the Allman Brothers song goes, I “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More.” At 8 p.m. the Arcata Playhouse is the rendezvous to see bluegrass pioneer Laurie Lewis and her band The Right Hands ($18, $16 for Playhouse members). An hour later brings you three more show options: Reggae masters Kabaka Pyramid at the Arcata Theatre Lounge ($30, $25 advance). Wild and caustic comedian Eddie Pepitone at Savage Henry Comedy Club ($20). And finally, the Miniplex is hosting a Los Angeles synth goth expo, with headlining group RIKI presenting tourmates Dream_Mega, with local DJ Satanica spinning in the main bar room all night ($15). Got it? Good.
click to enlarge RIKI plays the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • RIKI plays the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

