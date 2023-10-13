Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 13

click to enlarge Submitted

RIKI plays the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.

It’s Halloween Jr., and the last Friday the 13th of this year, in the void shadow of a new moon, no less. There are so many shows happening tonight, so I’m going to snag a few and give you the most basic info because, like the Allman Brothers song goes, I “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More.” Attheis the rendezvous to see bluegrass pioneerand her band($18, $16 for Playhouse members). An hour later brings you three more show options: Reggae mastersat the($30, $25 advance). Wild and caustic comedianat($20). And finally, theis hosting a Los Angeles synth goth expo, with headlining grouppresenting tourmates, with localspinning in the main bar room all night ($15). Got it? Good.