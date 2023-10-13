A+E

Friday, October 13, 2023

Community / Dance / Music

Dance to the Undercovers for a Great Cause

Posted By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Any pooch will tell you balls are for fetching. All the cool cats know it’s hip to snip. So, get with the spay/neuter program and help pet overpopulation by attending Humboldt Spay Neuter Clinic and Companion Animal Foundation’s Spay-Ghetti and No-Balls Dinner happening Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Arcata Community Center ($25). You’ll enjoy a spaghetti dinner with all the fixings, a silent auction, vendors, photo booth, puppy smooch booth (!), cocktail bar, animal trivia and live entertainment by The Undercovers. And, paws crossed, weather permitting, kitties and pups will be on-site. All proceeds benefit spay/neuter services in Humboldt County and surrounding areas.
Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

In Print This Week: Oct 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 41
‘In the Interest of Justice’

Digital Edition

