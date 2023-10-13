Dance to the Undercovers for a Great Cause

click to enlarge

Any pooch will tell you balls are for fetching. All the cool cats know it’s hip to snip. So, get with the spay/neuter program and help pet overpopulation by attending Humboldt Spay Neuter Clinic and Companion Animal Foundation’shappening, fromtoat($25). You’ll enjoy a spaghetti dinner with all the fixings, a silent auction, vendors, photo booth, puppy smooch booth (!), cocktail bar, animal trivia and live entertainment by The Undercovers. And, paws crossed, weather permitting, kitties and pups will be on-site. All proceeds benefit spay/neuter services in Humboldt County and surrounding areas.