Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 10
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Miniplex
is hosting Latin dance classes
with instructor Selma Angelina
every Tuesday this month at 8 p.m.
for a drop-in price of $20 per class. Then afterward, you can try your moves out during the free dance party hosted by DJ Amaru Shia
. I believe they are still doing a pretty mean Taco Tuesday at the bar at Richards’ Goat, so you can fuel up beforehand and make a night of it.
