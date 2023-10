On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Arcata Playhouse presented its annualevent, winding from Carlson Park in Valley West to the playhouse, with performances en route and at the final stop. The multicultural event featured contributions and performances from Centro Del Pueblo, the Yurok Wellness Coalition, Northcoast Environmental Center and Humboldt Taiko. Photographer Kait Angus was there, capturing highlights of the music, dance, speakers and more in the slideshow below.