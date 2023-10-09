Monday, October 9, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 9
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Rehab
is a Georgia hip-hop, rap and country rock band built around rapper and singer Danny Boone. The group came out of the same general cultural gestalt that gave us hybrid white boy/honky rap groups like Bloodhound Gang and I.C.P. If that genre and vibe is of interest to you, head on over to the Arcata Theatre Lounge
at 6 p.m.
and pony up $25 (if you didn’t snag the $15 early bird or $20 advance tickets).
Tags: Rehab, Arcata Theatre Lounge, Image