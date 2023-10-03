Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 3
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Siren’s Song Tavern
is hosting an interesting gig tonight at 7 p.m. The Secret Emchy Society
is an Oakland-based, queer roots and country act that dabbles in the darker side of honky tonkin’, murder balladry. I don’t have a lock on the door price, but I’d suggest you give these folks a try regardless, because from what I have heard, this will be a real good time, and it’s an off night, anyway.
