Monday, October 2, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 2
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Yet another Monday packed with metal over at Savage Henry Comedy Club
at 7 p.m.
This week’s offering is heavy in favor of the power violence genre, with touring Tijuana act Hong Kong Fuck You
joining forces with local acts Grug!
, T.I.C.K.
, and The Groomers
. As always, this all-ages show is $10, and you need to bring an I.D. if you are of drinking age and wish to partake in fermented liquids.
