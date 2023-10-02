A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 2, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 2

Posted By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Yet another Monday packed with metal over at Savage Henry Comedy Club at 7 p.m. This week’s offering is heavy in favor of the power violence genre, with touring Tijuana act Hong Kong Fuck You joining forces with local acts Grug!, T.I.C.K., and The Groomers. As always, this all-ages show is $10, and you need to bring an I.D. if you are of drinking age and wish to partake in fermented liquids.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 39
In search of safe crossing

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation