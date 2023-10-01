Sunday, October 1, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 1
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Oct 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Minneapolis rapper Prof
is rolling through town again, once more appearing at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
with an ensemble package of talent in tow, this tour’s been given the moniker “The High Priced Shoes.” Whatever that means is up for you to decipher; I’m here to share the details. Doors are at 7 p.m.
, you can get in for $25, and the other folks on the bill are Cashinova, J. Plaza, C Dot Castro
and Willie Wonka
, who I believe was onboard for the last run through town.
