Sunday, October 1, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 1

Posted By on Sun, Oct 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Minneapolis rapper Prof is rolling through town again, once more appearing at the Arcata Theatre Lounge with an ensemble package of talent in tow, this tour’s been given the moniker “The High Priced Shoes.” Whatever that means is up for you to decipher; I’m here to share the details. Doors are at 7 p.m., you can get in for $25, and the other folks on the bill are Cashinova, J. Plaza, C Dot Castro and Willie Wonka, who I believe was onboard for the last run through town.
In Print This Week: Sep 28, 2023
In search of safe crossing

