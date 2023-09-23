A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 23

Posted By on Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Timbata is a local septet that specializes in Afro-Cuban music, as well as the many rhythmic derivations from the Caribbean and beyond. Tonight, this group, which has put in the time playing to many happy people under sun and stars, will be hitting it up at the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. Just thinking about the warm luster of the wooden soundscape from the stage to the risers makes me smile ($15).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 21, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 38
Burger Week 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation