Saturday, September 23, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Timbata
is a local septet that specializes in Afro-Cuban music, as well as the many rhythmic derivations from the Caribbean and beyond. Tonight, this group, which has put in the time playing to many happy people under sun and stars, will be hitting it up at the Arcata Playhouse
at 7 p.m.
Just thinking about the warm luster of the wooden soundscape from the stage to the risers makes me smile ($15).
Tags: Timbata, Arcata Playhouse, Afro-Cuban music, Image