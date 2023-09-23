Bow & Arrow Circus Presents Pink Floyd-inspired Dark Side of the Circus

click to enlarge Photo by Manuel Robalino

Breathe. From Dark Side of the Circus.

Someone once said that you don’t just listen to Pink Floyd’s classic album, you experience it. And if you haven’t experienced it yet, or it’s been a while, or you have yet to experience a psychedelic circus show intricately choreographed to it, then you’re in for a treat this weekend in SoHum. Bow & Arrow Circus from San Francisco performs its showaton, atand, at($15-$20). Director Genie Cartier says the performance loosely follows the narrative of the album’s classic companion piece,. In it, Dorothy is transported to a magical circus world of both playful and terrifying experiences. While the show is recommended for ages 12 and up, Cartier says there’s nothing unsuitable for younger children. Tickets are first come, first served at the door, or available in advance online at Eventbrite.