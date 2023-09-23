A+E

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Bow & Arrow Circus Presents Pink Floyd-inspired Dark Side of the Circus

Posted By on Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Breathe. From Dark Side of the Circus. - PHOTO BY MANUEL ROBALINO
  • Photo by Manuel Robalino
  • Breathe. From Dark Side of the Circus.
Someone once said that you don’t just listen to Pink Floyd’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon, you experience it. And if you haven’t experienced it yet, or it’s been a while, or you have yet to experience a psychedelic circus show intricately choreographed to it, then you’re in for a treat this weekend in SoHum. Bow & Arrow Circus from San Francisco performs its show Dark Side of the Circus at Redwood Playhouse on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. ($15-$20). Director Genie Cartier says the performance loosely follows the narrative of the album’s classic companion piece, The Wizard of Oz. In it, Dorothy is transported to a magical circus world of both playful and terrifying experiences. While the show is recommended for ages 12 and up, Cartier says there’s nothing unsuitable for younger children. Tickets are first come, first served at the door, or available in advance online at Eventbrite.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

