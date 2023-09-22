Friday, September 22, 2023
Sip of Summer Hard Cider Festival Tomorrow
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM
click to enlarge
Life’s hard. Ergo, so should your cider be. If you’re in this camp, or if you just love a daytime festival in the park for a great cause, get your ticket to Sip of Summer 2023
, taking place Saturday, Sept. 23
, from 1
to 5 p.m.
at Rohner Park
($30, $60 VIP, $10 nondrinker). The fundraiser for Wild Souls Ranch offers an afternoon of unlimited cider tastings, local food and craft vendors, and live music. And all money raised supports the excellent work the ranch organization does for youth in need in our area. Tickets include a VIP experience and a lower cost option for non-drinkers. Get yours at northcoasttickets.com/events/sip-of-summer-2023-9-23-2023
. Event is 21 and older with ID.
