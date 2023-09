Sip of Summer Hard Cider Festival Tomorrow

click to enlarge

Life’s hard. Ergo, so should your cider be. If you’re in this camp, or if you just love a daytime festival in the park for a great cause, get your ticket to, taking place, fromtoat($30, $60 VIP, $10 nondrinker). The fundraiser for Wild Souls Ranch offers an afternoon of unlimited cider tastings, local food and craft vendors, and live music. And all money raised supports the excellent work the ranch organization does for youth in need in our area. Tickets include a VIP experience and a lower cost option for non-drinkers. Get yours at northcoasttickets.com/events/sip-of-summer-2023-9-23-2023 . Event is 21 and older with ID.