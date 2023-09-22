Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 22

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Everyone hip to the deal of living in Humboldt knows our county magically balances a relatively mild-yet-diverse climate with an approximation of four distinct seasons. This is a rarer thing than one who is used to this way of living might readily acknowledge, so I am always in favor of celebrating a new season. A good way to tip our hats to the coming local season of mists and noble decay is a show full of local talent.has one of those going on tonight at, with a soundboard that scans the scales from cabaret to cumbia to loud and jammy psychedelic rawk.andare the artists on the docket, and, as is often the case with these local shindigs, the door price isn’t firm, so bring a few bucks and a good story if they ain’t quite enough. Folks are pretty nice about these things around here, especially this time of year.