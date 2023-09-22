A+E

Friday, September 22, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 22

Posted By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Everyone hip to the deal of living in Humboldt knows our county magically balances a relatively mild-yet-diverse climate with an approximation of four distinct seasons. This is a rarer thing than one who is used to this way of living might readily acknowledge, so I am always in favor of celebrating a new season. A good way to tip our hats to the coming local season of mists and noble decay is a show full of local talent. The Miniplex has one of those going on tonight at 9
p.m., with a soundboard that scans the scales from cabaret to cumbia to loud and jammy psychedelic rawk. Mambo Green, Drastic Gnarlys and Vegan Slaughterhouse are the artists on the docket, and, as is often the case with these local shindigs, the door price isn’t firm, so bring a few bucks and a good story if they ain’t quite enough. Folks are pretty nice about these things around here, especially this time of year.
