Friday, September 22, 2023

Food / Music

Get a Taste of the Deep South at Swamp Stomp

Posted By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023

Who’s your crawdaddy? Find out at The Swamp Stomp, billed as a “family event bringing a taste of the Deep South to Humboldt County,” on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Park by Fat Anne's (164 Dinsmore Drive) in Fortuna ($30, $20 kids 11-16, free for kids 10 and under). See what spicy, deep-fried delights your favorite local food vendors will be serving up as they share their takes on Southern-inspired dishes. There’ll also be a Crawfish Boil, local beer, cider and wine and live music by Grammy-winning artist Louis Michot (Cajun fiddler), Grammy-nominated artist, Andre Thierry (accordion soul) and local bands Barn Fire (honkytonk) and Under The Influence (classic rock). Don’t miss it! Doors open at 1 p.m., music starts at 1:30 p.m. Get tickets at fatannesevents.com.
Andre Thierry.
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Andre Thierry.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

