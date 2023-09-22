Get a Taste of the Deep South at Swamp Stomp

Who’s your crawdaddy? Find out at The Swamp Stomp
, billed as a “family event bringing a taste of the Deep South to Humboldt County,” on Saturday, Sept. 23
, from 1:30
to 8:30 p.m.
at the Park by Fat Anne's
(164 Dinsmore Drive) in Fortuna ($30, $20 kids 11-16, free for kids 10 and under). See what spicy, deep-fried delights your favorite local food vendors will be serving up as they share their takes on Southern-inspired dishes. There’ll also be a Crawfish Boil, local beer, cider and wine and live music by Grammy-winning artist Louis Michot
(Cajun fiddler), Grammy-nominated artist, Andre Thierry
(accordion soul) and local bands Barn Fire
(honkytonk) and Under The Influence
(classic rock). Don’t miss it! Doors open at 1 p.m., music starts at 1:30 p.m. Get tickets at fatannesevents.com
.
