Get a Taste of the Deep South at Swamp Stomp

Andre Thierry.

Who’s your crawdaddy? Find out at, billed as a “family event bringing a taste of the Deep South to Humboldt County,” on, fromtoat the(164 Dinsmore Drive) in Fortuna ($30, $20 kids 11-16, free for kids 10 and under). See what spicy, deep-fried delights your favorite local food vendors will be serving up as they share their takes on Southern-inspired dishes. There’ll also be a Crawfish Boil, local beer, cider and wine and live music by Grammy-winning artist(Cajun fiddler), Grammy-nominated artist,(accordion soul) and local bands(honkytonk) and(classic rock). Don’t miss it! Doors open at 1 p.m., music starts at 1:30 p.m. Get tickets at fatannesevents.com