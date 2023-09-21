A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Dance / Music

Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival Kicks off Tonight

Posted By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Latin dance class - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Latin dance class
Celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Latin America at the fourth annual Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival, happening Sept. 21-24 in the Creamery District (ticket price varies, see website). Brought to you by Humboldt Latin Dance Collective, the festival offers a variety of workshops in salsa, bachata, zouk and Cuban dances taught by world-renowned dance professionals and provides three evenings of late night dance parties where you can show off the hot moves you’ve learned. Highlights include a welcome party at Arcata Playhouse on Thursday, Sept. 21, with Tropiqueño, a salsa dance party at Redwood Raks on Friday, Sept. 22, with DJ Panchanguero and a Mega Latin Party at Redwood Raks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with guest DJs. Get more info and tickets at humboldtlatindance.com.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 21, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 38
Burger Week 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation