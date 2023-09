Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival Kicks off Tonight

click to enlarge submitted

Latin dance class

Celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Latin America at the fourth annual, happeningin the(ticket price varies, see website). Brought to you by Humboldt Latin Dance Collective, the festival offers a variety of workshops in salsa, bachata, zouk and Cuban dances taught by world-renowned dance professionals and provides three evenings of late night dance parties where you can show off the hot moves you’ve learned. Highlights include a welcome party aton, with, a salsa dance party aton, withand aaton, with guest DJs. Get more info and tickets at humboldtlatindance.com