Thursday, September 21, 2023
Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival Kicks off Tonight
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
click to enlarge
-
submitted
-
Latin dance class
Celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Latin America at the fourth annual Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival
, happening Sept. 21-24
in the Creamery District
(ticket price varies, see website). Brought to you by Humboldt Latin Dance Collective, the festival offers a variety of workshops in salsa, bachata, zouk and Cuban dances taught by world-renowned dance professionals and provides three evenings of late night dance parties where you can show off the hot moves you’ve learned. Highlights include a welcome party at Arcata Playhouse
on Thursday, Sept. 21
, with Tropiqueño
, a salsa dance party at Redwood Raks
on Friday, Sept. 22
, with DJ Panchanguero
and a Mega Latin Party
at Redwood Raks
on Saturday, Sept. 23
, with guest DJs. Get more info and tickets at humboldtlatindance.com
.
Tags: Tropiqueño, Redwood Raks, DJ Panchanguero, Humboldt Latin Dance Collective, Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival, Creamery District, Arcata Playhouse, Image